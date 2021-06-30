PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,203. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

