192,127 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,578,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

TLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,331. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

