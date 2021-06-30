Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 44,456 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 539.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $26,059,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,420. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

