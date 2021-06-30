Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $25.40 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $273.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $160.88 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

