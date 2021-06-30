Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 14,281 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

