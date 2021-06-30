Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,429. The company has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

