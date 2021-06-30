Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 184,198 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,198 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SeaSpine worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. 1,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,141. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $661.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.