IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

