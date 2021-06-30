Fort L.P. Buys 3,829 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,821. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

