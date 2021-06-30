Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 109,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.