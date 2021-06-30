Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3,258.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.29. 14,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

