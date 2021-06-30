Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 170 Average PT from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

Several research analysts recently commented on GNC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

GNC traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,966,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,017. The firm has a market cap of £660.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.20. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

