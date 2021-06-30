Grimm (GRIMM) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $106,701.55 and approximately $489.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001572 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

