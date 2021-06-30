Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Holdings Increased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 206.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

MDGL traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. 13,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.