CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,316 shares.The stock last traded at $167.38 and had previously closed at $150.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

