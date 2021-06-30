CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,316 shares.The stock last traded at $167.38 and had previously closed at $150.49.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.26.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
