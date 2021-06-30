Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Oncternal Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 18,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

