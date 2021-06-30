$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.50 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,500. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.32. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

