CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $474.41. 10,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

