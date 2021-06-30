Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 135,719 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,821 call options.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.