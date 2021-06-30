Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $523,545. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 8,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,154. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

