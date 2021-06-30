Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 198,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 173,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,386. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

