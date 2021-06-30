Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce sales of $145.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $147.40 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $603.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million.

SIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

