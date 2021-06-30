Noir Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $406,207.54 and $728.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,523,061 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

