POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.34 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, POA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $111,528.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,049,085 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
