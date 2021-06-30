BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 378,768 shares.The stock last traded at $28.82 and had previously closed at $30.63.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

