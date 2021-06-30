Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 24.51 and last traded at 24.53. 22,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,451,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

