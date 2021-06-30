Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

HNTIF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

