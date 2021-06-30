Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 875 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. 7,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

