Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Up 104.1% in June

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of YRD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
