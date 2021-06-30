Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,387. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.