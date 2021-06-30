Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 396,770 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 109.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares during the quarter. Materialise makes up approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Materialise by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Materialise by 57.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 114.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 6,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

