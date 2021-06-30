Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.90. Cano Health shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 70,657 shares.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.