Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) is New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,526 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares makes up approximately 9.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 247,280 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,763. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24.

