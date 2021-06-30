Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.93 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.27. 11,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,843. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.40.

