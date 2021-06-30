Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

