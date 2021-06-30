Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earns Hold Rating from MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Tilray stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 638,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,677,126. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,894 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 91.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

