TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $77,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $467.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $471.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

