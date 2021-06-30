Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 27,598 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,674. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

