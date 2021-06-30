Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 30,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

