Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $78.32. 105,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,326. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.81. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,974 shares of company stock worth $50,906,235. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $81,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.