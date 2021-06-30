Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Capri by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

