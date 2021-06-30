Analysts Set Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target at $21.94

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTBAF. Noble Financial began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBAF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

