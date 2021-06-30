Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. 14,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,848. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,277 shares of company stock worth $27,175,916. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $120,151,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

