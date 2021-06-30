General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.