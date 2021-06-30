Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $19,085.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

