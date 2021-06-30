Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 8,040 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

MBB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $108.21. 29,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

