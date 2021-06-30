Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.20. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 32,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $403.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

