Traders Buy Large Volume of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Put Options (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,890% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 52,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,454. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $27,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

