Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 8,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

