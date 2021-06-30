Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.08. 943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 406,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $575.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $328,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,866 shares of company stock worth $9,933,038. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

